BOSTON (WHDH) - A 33-year-old JetBlue pilot, who was arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport on a warrant out of North Carolina, appeared in court Friday morning.

Jeremy Gudorf, of Ohio, faced a judge in East Boston District Court in connection with the outstanding warrant, on a charge of second-degree sex exploit of a minor for service.

Prosecutors said Gudorf was arrested at Logan Thursday night after troopers were notified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that the pilot was preparing to take off on a transatlantic flight to Paris.

“He is a commercial pilot, the warrant is obviously out of North Carolina, and he resides in the state of Ohio,” said prosecutor Kyle Neyman.

Gudorf’s attorney requested bail for the commercial pilot, explaining he is more than willing to rent a car and drive to North Carolina to turn himself in.

“There’s no running away from this case, judge, he’s perfectly aware of that. These are serious charges. The news is here — he’s not going to be able to just run away from this,” said defense attorney Tanvi Verma.

“He does have the financial capacity to be able to rent a car and go to North Carolina. He has assured me that he will do that. He even has the financial resources to post a small amount in bail, if that would assure the court as well,” Verma said.

Gudorf’s bail was set at $10,000, and if he is able to post that bail, the judge has ordered him to turn himself in to North Carolina authorities by next Tuesday.

