TAMPA, FL (WHDH) — A JetBlue plane was diverted Sunday after its windshield shattered.

The San Juan flight was headed to Tampa when it was forced to land in Fort Lauderdale.

A JetBlue worker tried to calm any worries of the landing by saying that the passengers were never in any grave danger. He added that this issue has occurred before.

JetBlue issued a statement reading: “JetBlue flight 1052 from San Juan to Tampa diverted to Fort Lauderdale in an abundance of caution following a report of damage to one of the outer layers of the cockpit windscreen. The flight landed safely at approximately 1:00 p.m. local time. Customers have been accommodated on another aircraft.”

