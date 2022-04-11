BOSTON (WHDH) - More flight cancellation and delays were reported at Logan Airport Monday morning after a busy Sunday morning inside Terminal C, where a slew of cancellations and delays lit up the big board, and travelers scrambled to navigate it all.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, there were 17 cancellations and 17 delays at Logan, according to Flightaware. On Sunday, at least 32 delays in and out of Logan were reported, as well as 60 cancellations. Nearly 50 of those were JetBlue flights.

It marked the second weekend in a row of flight disruptions for travelers.

Thousands were impacted last weekend by delays and cancellations, the bulk of them again by JetBlue since Logan Airport is one of its hubs.

RELATED: Major flight delays causing frustrations on the East Coast

At that time, JetBlue said the issues were because of poor weather in Florida impacting that was its network. A spokesperson said it would take the company a couple of days to catch up.

“After a number of tough operating days this week that began with severe weather challenges and air traffic control delays up and down the east coast, we are continuing to work to minimize impacts to our customers,” said a spokesperson for the airline. “Despite hiring more than 3,000 new crewmembers already this year, like many businesses, we remain staffing constrained and these disruptions exacerbate an already challenging staffing situation.”

The airline said that in order to provide additional recovery options for the potential of additional April weather events, they will be canceling some flights this weekend and will be making a “small schedule adjustment through the rest of the month.”

The spokesperson added, “While we believe April will continue to be challenging, we are bringing on hundreds of new crewmembers each week as we prepare for summer travel. We have also reduced our schedule from May through the summer.”

“Clearly they’re having staffing challenges, if we don’t get on this flight today, we’re going to lose about $3,000 and two days of our vacation,” said Allison Taylor who is traveling on JetBlue.

Some travelers said they hoped the airline would have things sorted out by now but, instead are kicking off vacation with a dose of frustration.

“It’s difficult, you know you save up and we haven’t been anywhere for years because of COVID and my daughter is graduating and we wanted to take a special trip with special memories and now we’re just hoping to get on our flight,” Taylor said.

Travelers are being urged to check their flight status before arriving at the airport.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)