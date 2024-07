MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - JetBlue announced they will be starting service in Manchester.

Tickets are now on sale for JetBlue flights from Manchester to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Fort Meyers, Florida.

The airline said the service will complement operations in Boston, giving customers more selection.

The first Manchester flights begin in January.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)