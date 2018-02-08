BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of JetBlue subcontractors will enter into their second day of a strike at Logan International Airport.

They will be picketing starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The strike started Wednesday afternoon with the support of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, protesting the unfair treatment of workers.

Those picketing include baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, cabin cleaners and sky-caps employed by FSS and ReadyJet.

JetBlue issued the following statement:

“We are in regular communications with our business partners at ReadyJet and FSS and have not seen any staffing concerns or operational impact from the picketing. We have long been on the record urging our business partners to be responsive to the needs of their employees.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)