JetBlue suspends flights from Worcester airport

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - JetBlue is suspending flights to and from Worcester Regional Airport.

The company said Worcester is among seven airports where operations are currently suspended due to lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With revenue down and demand for air travel continuing to follow an uncertain timeline for recovery, we’ve made the decision to adjust our reopening plans for seven airports where operations are currently suspended. This includes Worcester, Mass.,” a company spokesperson said. “A reopening date has not yet been announced.”

JetBlue said the move will support cash preservation efforts and better match capacity to demand.

