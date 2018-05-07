BOSTON (WHDH) - JetBlue is set to unveil its first NBA livery in celebration of its partnership with the Boston Celtics at Logan International Airport.

The official unveiling is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, featuring entertainment from Celtics mascot “Lucky” the Leprechaun and a dunk show from the Celtics Flight Crew.

Students from Winthrop Middle School’s STEM Club will also be in attendance as they celebrate the completion of their Rookie Flight Crew program.

The Celtics are set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in game 4 of the series. Boston leads 3-0 over the 76ers.

