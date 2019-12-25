Jewish family dishing out hundreds of Christmas dinners to those in need in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Jewish family plans to dish out hundreds of Christmas dinners to those who are in need of a warm meal on Wednesday.

Volunteers started gathering at Malden High School around 2 a.m. to begin preparing roast beef, gravy, potatoes, desserts, and more.

Edward Weiner and his family have been serving holiday meals for more than 30 years.

“It just changed me to look at these people who are hungry and sleeping in boxes,” Weiner told 7NEWS. “It took a 5-year-old to tell me, ‘Dad, you’re not doing enough.'”

Bagged meals will also be distributed across the city to those who can’t make it to the high school.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)