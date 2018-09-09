JFK house celebrates Rosemary Kennedy’s 100th birthday.

Mrs. Joseph P. Kennedy, wife of the American Ambassador to London, with two of her daughters whom she presented with five other debutantes to the king and queen of England at Buckingham Palace at the first court of the season in 1938. They were photographed before leaving their London home at Princes Gate for the palace on May 17, 1938. Left to right: Miss Kathleen Kennedy, Miss Rosemary Kennedy and Mrs. Rose Kennedy. (AP Photo)

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The boyhood home of President John F. Kennedy in Massachusetts is celebrating the 100th birthday of his oldest sister, Rosemary Kennedy.

The John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site is marking September 13 with a talk and book signing by Kate Clifford Larson, author of “Rosemary: The Hidden Kennedy Daughter.”

Guided tours and a film will also touch on Rosemary’s early life.

Rosemary Kennedy was Joseph and Rose Kennedy’s first daughter. She was born with intellectual disabilities and underwent a failed lobotomy ordered by her father.

Kennedy spent much of her life institutionalized in Wisconsin and her family rarely discussed her publicly. She died in 2005 in Wisconsin at the age of 86.

