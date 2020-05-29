BOSTON (WHDH) - The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation is looking to honor frontline workers fighting against the coronavirus by giving them a special Profile in Courage Award.

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg, have invited members of the public to submit stories of people in their communities who are risking their own health to help heal the sick, protect our most vulnerable, and provide critical support services to citizens across the country.

The Profile in Courage Award Committee will choose several of the nominations to represent the courage of those on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis at the Profile in Courage Award ceremony, which will be held when it is safe to gather in person.

“Each year at this time, we look forward to marking my father’s birthday by presenting the annual Profile in Courage Award to public servants who put country first,” Kennedy said. “But this year everything has changed, and we want to honor the courage we are seeing all around us.”

Schlossberg added, “Courage was the quality my grandfather most admired. Every day, I am inspired by the courage shown by the doctors, nurses, first responders, public safety officials, and other essential workers risking everything to help others during the COVID pandemic. We look forward to honoring the heroes who are keeping us safe when we need it most.”

Stories of frontline heroes who have demonstrated exceptional courage during the pandemic, can be submitted in writing or with video and photographs at www.jfklibrary.org/covidcourage or on social media using the hashtag #COVIDCourage.

Nominations will be accepted through the end of August and the representatives for this special Profile in Courage Award will be announced in the fall.

