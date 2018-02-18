BOSTON (AP) — What better way to spend Presidents Day than at a presidential library?

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston is hosting its seventh annual Presidents’ Day Family Festival on Monday.

Actors portraying presidents John Adams, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Ulysses Grant and first ladies Abigail Adams and Julia Grant will share stories and engage visitors in conversation.

Families can try out hands-on history crafts including building Lincoln’s log cabin and designing Jefferson’s Monticello. They can make tricorn or stovepipe hats to wear to meet the guest presidents, and design maritime scrimshaw and White House china.

The day will end with a free concert by the Harvard Din & Tonics, who will perform Kennedy campaign songs and popular music from the 1960s and today.

