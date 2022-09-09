BOSTON (WHDH) - Photos of Queen Elizabeth II are now on display at the JFK Library in Dorchester as Boston and the world continue to mourn the loss of Her Majesty.

The library is also allowing visitors to pay tribute by signing its condolence book after viewing the iconic photo of the Queen and the Kennedys, which dates back to 1961 when then-president Kennedy visited the Queen in Buckingham Palace

Visitor Daphne Warren, who’s from England and later moved to the United States in the 1970s, said she attended the Queen’s coronation as a young girl and recalled living about two hours from London.

“I did sign the book, I said, ‘Our deepest condolences,'” said visitor Constance Cordray. “We watched everything with the Royal Family.”

The book, which greets visitors at the front of the library, allows guests to sign and share their memories of the Queen and her impact stretching from England to New England.

Visitor Gary Cordray said he was most captivated by the Queen’s smile and wave. “She was a very gracious lady,” added Constance Cordray.

Many library guests said they felt compelled to visit the JFK Library following her death, calling Queen Elizabeth “irreplaceable.”

