The JFK Presidential Library said five members who were let go from their jobs last week have now been rehired.

The library released a statement saying the workers are critical to library revenue generating operations.

7News reported last week on the temporary shutdown of the library, with the organization citing lack of staff as the reason for the closure.

The head of the JKF Presidential Library and Museum, Alan Price, said the five employees were fired as a result of Trump administration budget cuts. The employees were relatively recent hires, still in a probationary period.

