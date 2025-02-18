BOSTON (WHDH) - The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston closed abruptly Tuesday afternoon, citing “the executive order” as the reason, but will reopen Wednesday, according to The National Archives Public and Media Communications Staff.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the museum closed its doors, a spokesperson said.

Guests inside the library tell 7NEWS that they were escorted out of the building.

“The security people were just ushering us through, telling us we had to leave, the exhibit was closing,” said Kirsten Peryer, who was visiting the library.

A sign posted on the doors cited an executive order as the reason for the closure. Employees were informed their jobs were cut.

“Just chatted to the security guard, and he said as of 2 p.m., he just said its been closed until further notice, so we don’t know,” said Amy Castle and Marsha Young, who were visiting the library. “We are quite shocked.”

The JFK Library Foundation told 7NEWS, “The sudden dismissal of federal employees at the JFK Library forced the museum to close today. As the Foundation that supports the JFK Library, we are devastated by this news and will continue to support our colleagues and the Library.”

The National Archives announced soon after that the library would re-open Wednesday.

The library deferred all questions to the National Archives in Washington, D.C. The National Archives Public and Media Communications staff released a statement, saying, “The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will be open tomorrow, and the National Archives staff looks forward to welcoming guests, visitors, and researchers.”

Joe Kennedy, as surprised and confused as anyone else, heard second hand about both the closure and reopening.

Calling the library on Tuesday and finding out that new hires that were let go today were in front facing roles, leading to the building being closed.

“This is what happens when you shoot and ask questions later,” said Joe Kennedy. “And you govern by the seat of the pants, rather than actually thinking things through. This is what happens when you try to say ‘hey lets balance a budget off the backs of services like libraries.”

Governor Maura Healey expressed her concern, saying in part, “Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s thoughtless crusade has caused an iconic institution and economic driver to close in Massachusetts.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu agreed that the library is a city and state staple, and part of our nation’s history that needs to be preserved.

“This is an incredibly important institution for our city,” said Mayor Wu. “Of course recognizing the history that has been made in Boston and the leadership that [has] not only been home grown here, but still reflected in our values, and the actions that we are taking. So, it’s important.”

