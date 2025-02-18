BOSTON (WHDH) - The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston closed abruptly Tuesday afternoon, citing “the executive order” as the reason, but will reopen Wednesday, according to The National Archives Public and Media Communications Staff.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the museum closed its doors, a spokesperson said.

Guests inside the library tell 7NEWS that they were escorted out of the building.

“Security people were just ushering us through, telling us we had to leave because it was closing,” said one guest. “It was very confusing, obviously… There was no real clear reason why this was happening. And then somebody said it was the government… It was a bit, dramatic… We were able to get refunds and I asked the girl, [she said] ‘no, there was an executive order.'”

The library deferred all questions to the National Archives in Washington, D.C. The National Archives Public and Media Communications staff released a statement, saying, “The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will be open tomorrow, and the National Archives staff looks forward to welcoming guests, visitors, and researchers.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

