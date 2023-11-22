BOSTON (WHDH) - The somber sounds of music filled the pavilion of the JFK Presidential Library in Boston Wednesday on a day that marked the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Kennedy was killed in 1963. Honoring the 35th president, library officials said they hoped Wednesday’s events will keep Kennedy alive in people’s memories.

“It had a huge influence on me, I think, in terms of my values and also seeing what violence in our society could do,” said Judah Leblang while visiting the library.

The library offered free entry Wednesday for a special commemorative performance and a rare exhibit featuring items not normally on display.

Featured in the exhibit at the library was the American flag that was draped over Kennedy’s casket after his death. There were also condolence letters from notable leaders of the time, including Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I think it’s a powerful firsthand experience that’s better than just experiencing it online,” said JFK Presidential Library Director Alan Price.

“Though he was a truly inspirational president and figure, he is a man, he was a soldier and he defended the nation as best he knew how,” Price continued.

In addition to the flag, letters and other items, the special exhibit at the JFK library places a heavy emphasis on the former first lady, including handwritten notes by Jacqueline Kennedy regarding her husband’s funeral arrangements.

“Her presence of mind in that moment is yet further evidence of her power as a person,” Price said. “To be in such grief and yet have the presence of mind to direct both the funeral and give notes to Lady Bird Johnson on things that must carry on in the next administration, truly impressive.”

Library officials said it is important to create the types of experiences on display Wednesday for those who do not have a living memory of JFK.

For those seeing the flag that lay across Kennedy’s casket for the first time, the sight this week was also a poignant reminder of Kennedy’s service both in office and in the Navy.

“It’s beautiful,” said visitor Marcos Barrios. “It’s representative of our nation and everything Kennedy stood for across party lines.”

“Everybody can look at that flag and feel American,” he continued.

The flag that was draped over Kennedy’s casket was only on display Wednesday.

Interested visitors can still catch the rest of the exhibit, though, through Monday.

