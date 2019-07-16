JFK Presidential Library unveils app simulating Apollo 11 launch on 50th anniversary

BOSTON (WHDH) - The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum celebrated the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 by creating their own simulation of the launch.

Through augmented reality, the JFK Moonshot app gives people an out-of-this-world experience of the 5-day mission in real time with 120 hours of simulation.

Those with the app at the Presidential Library must look for JFK Moonshot spots, which can then be scanned to show the first-ever, full-scale AR simulation of the 365-foot Saturn V rocket.

People who can’t make it to the library can still use the app to see the rocket on a smaller scale.

Director of the JFK Library Foundation Steven Rothstein says, “Our hope is, in a very small way, this app will excite people and get people to think about what are their next idea as well as learning about the past.”

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing.

