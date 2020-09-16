Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff campaign for spouses in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff traveled through New Hampshire on Wednesday to campaign for their spouses who are seeking to become the 46th president and vice president of the United States.

The wife of Joe Biden and the husband of Kamala Harris began the day in Bedford, where they hosted a listening season to hear from Granite Staters living with pre-existing conditions who rely on the Affordable Care Act.

They also discussed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ commitment to protecting access to life-saving care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden and Emhoff later met supporters in Manchester to kick off the Biden for President New Hampshire yard sign distribution program.

They concluded their day by meeting with Granite State veterans and military families in Dover.

