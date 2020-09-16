BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff are traveling throughout New Hampshire Wednesday to campaign for their spouses who are seeking to become the 46th president and vice president of the United States.

The wife of Joe Biden and the husband of Kamala Harris will begin the day in Bedford, where they will host a listening season to hear from Granite Staters living with pre-existing conditions who rely on the Affordable Care Act.

They will also discuss Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ commitment to protecting access to life-saving car during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden and Emhoff will then meet supporters in Manchester to kick off the Biden for President New Hampshire yard sign distribution program.

They will conclude their day by meeting with Granite State veterans and military families in Dover.

