BOSTON (WHDH) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden is starting her three-day visit to Massachusetts.

Dr. Biden will start by visiting service members and veterans at Boston’s Home Base Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, she will attend the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Convention in Boston. Later that day she will join former Mayor Marty Walsh at an event at Bunker Hill Community College.

The first lady will then head to Nantucket on Saturday to attend a Democratic National Convention fundraiser.

