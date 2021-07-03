PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited New Hampshire as part of the White House’s “America’s Back Together” tour on Saturday.

In Portsmouth, Biden said residents in New Hampshire and across the country had come a long way since one year ago.

“Think about washing our groceries and think of the grocery aisles and how empty they were. And think about the toilet paper that we were all so crazy about — you know, could we get some,” Biden said. “And here we are in one year and who would have thought that we would be here on the Fourth of July together again.”

