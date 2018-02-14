Jimmy Buffet is coming to Fenway Park this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local Parrotheads, get excited! Jimmy Buffet is coming to Boston this summer.

Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, with special guests Huey Lewis & The News, will perform at Fenway Park on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

Buffett’s stop in Boston comes as part of his “Son Of A Son Of A Sailor” tour.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

Luke Bryan, Pearl Jam and Billy Joel are just a few slated to also play summer shows at Fenway.

