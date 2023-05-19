BOSTON (WHDH) - Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett was forced to reschedule a concert scheduled for this weekend after the musician said a health check-up in Boston led to a trip to the hospital.

Buffett, 76, addressed the public with a statement on Thursday, telling fans that “growing old is not for sissies, I promise you” as he explained why a Saturday show in Charleston, SC, was being moved.

The statement was posted to the “Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers” Facebook page and described how the tropical island rock icon recently stopped in Boston for a check-up, but ended up being hospitalized.

“Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston,” Buffett said. “I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention. Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

“You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico,” he went on to say. “Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’ Love to all – JB.”

Earlier this month, Buffett and the Coral Reefers, his touring and recording band, played a May 6 show in San Diego, CA. No other upcoming live shows were listed on either the band’s Facebook page or JimmyBuffett.com.

