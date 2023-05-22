(CNN) — Jimmy Buffett is on the mend following a brief hospitalization on Thursday.

The 76-year-old shared an update on his Facebook page on Friday that he is heading home from the hospital.

He thanked his followers for the “outpouring of support and well wishes,” and shared that he’d be going on a “fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape” upon his return home from the hospital.

Buffett added that once he’s back in shape, the Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band would “look at the whens and wheres of shows,” adding that he feels playing music “is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along.”

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band were scheduled to perform in Charleston, South Carolina over the weekend but were forced to postpone due to the singer being hospitalized.

Buffett told his followers in a social media post on Thursday that following a trip to the Bahamas, “I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” he added.

He did not share exactly what is ailing him, but promised to perform his postponed concert as soon as he is able.

Buffett concluded his update on Friday by saying that he’s “looking forward to announcing a new date for Charleston as well as some new shows!”

It was previously announced that ticket holders will receive emailed information regarding the rescheduled date.

