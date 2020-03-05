Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville coming to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Restaurant is coming to Boston.

The popular Mexican restaurant chain is planning to open a location somewhere in the city this summer.

“It’s about the attitude, not the latitude,” the restaurant chain said in a Facebook post. “Boston’s getting a Margaritaville Restaurant this summer!”

An opening date for the restaurant has not yet been revealed.

Margaritaville is known for its tacos, cheeseburgers, and tropical drinks, among an array of other menu options.

The restaurant chain is named after Buffet’s iconic 1977 jam.

