Jimmy Fund 5K canceled due to extreme heat wave

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Jimmy Fund 5K scheduled for Sunday morning has been canceled due to heat.

The extreme heat and humidity are forcing organizers to cancel a benefit event for the Jimmy Fund.

Organizers say they looked at all options but decided the weather conditions were too much of a risk for runners and volunteers.

No word yet if the race will be rescheduled to a later date.

