Jimmy Fund hoping to fill Fenway Park — virtually — for cancer research

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Jimmy Fund is calling on Red Sox fans to fill Fenway Park — virtually.

A new fundraiser is giving fans the chance to cheer on the team while also raising money for cancer care and research.

The Jimmy Fund is asking for donations of $10 or more to secure those virtual seats. Their goal is to fill all 37,000 seats.

Vice President Suzanne Fountain said this is a good alternative for fans looking to enjoy the socially distant season this summer.

“Like everyone else we were really missing Fenway this summer. As you know the Jimmy Fund spends a lot of time during the summer at Fenway,” she said. “It’s just another way to feel like you’re at the ballpark when you cant actually sit in those seats.”

All donors will be entered to win a prize package which includes two tickets to a 2021 home game and the opportunity to watch an inning from inside the Green Monster.

The fundraiser will be open until the end of August.

