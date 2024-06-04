BOSTON (WHDH) - The country’s biggest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival is back in Boston.

The three-day Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl starts Tuesday at Boston City Hall Plaza.

Live entertainment and games, along with endless scoops of ice cream, will be on hand, all to benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Scooper Bowl starts at noon and runs through 8 p.m.

