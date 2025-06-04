BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s a sweet start to summer in Boston — the annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl is back at City Hall Plaza.

The Scooper Bowl is the largest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival in the country, complete with live music and frozen treats.

All proceeds support cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The event runs through Thursday night, wrapping up with the 21-and-older happy hour event “Scoop at Night.”

For more information about the event, visit the Jimmy Fund website: https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=reus_scoop_default_greeting_page

