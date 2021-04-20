NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson had $100 million in sales from the COVID-19 vaccine that was put on hold due to reports of rare blood clots last week.

The company on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.2 billion, or $2.32 per share. Excluding one-time events, the company had per-share earnings of $2.59, far exceeding Wall Street projections of $2.31, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $22.32 billion, also surpassing expectations.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.42 to $9.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $90.6 billion to $91.6 billion.

Shares fell slightly before the opening bell Tuesday with markets down.

_____

___

