Joe Amorosino is the 7NEWS Sports Director and anchors weeknight sportscasts. He also hosts the weekly Sunday night show “Sports Xtra.”

Joe is an Emmy award-winning sports reporter who has covered all five Patriots Super Bowl wins (2002, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2017), all three of the Red Sox recent World Series wins (2004, 2007, 2013), the Celtics most recent NBA Championship win (2008) and the Boston Bruins most recent Stanley Cup Championship (2011). His 2003 interview with Bruins bruiser P.J. Stock received national attention when what was supposed to be an instructional story on fighting in the NHL resulted in an unplanned brawl.

Joe joined 7NEWS in March 1998 as a Sports Reporter and was named weekend Sports Anchor three years later in March 2001. He came to 7NEWS from WPRI-TV in Providence, R.I., where he was weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. Before that, he was Sports Director/Anchor for Cape 11 News in Yarmouth, MA.

Joe was named Massachusetts Sportscaster of Year in 2016 by the National Sports Media Association. He was voted Boston’s Best Sportscaster in 2011 by Boston.com’s A-List. He was also voted Boston’s Best Sportscaster in 2010 by CityVoter Boston A-List. In September 2017, he was inducted into the National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame — Massachusetts Chapter.

Joe is a 1992 graduate of Boston University and is the recipient of the prestigious “Young Alumni Council Award” for 2000. He is a 1988 graduate of Don Bosco High School in Boston. A product of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, he now serves on the Board of Directors for the John M. Barry Boys & Girls Club of Newton.