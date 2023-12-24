BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Patriot and Super Bowl Champion Joe Andruzzi is giving back this holiday season, delivering mattresses to cancer patients across New England.

The longtime Pats offensive lineman even let some of the people he delivered to wear his four Super Bowl rings.

Teaming up with Bob’s Discount Furniture, Andruzzi’s Foundation delivered the mattresses and bedding to area residents battling cancer.

“I’ve been there, I’ve been a cancer patient,” Andruzzi said. “I fought for my life from a hospital bed in 2007 and my doctor was a big believer in you get better at home.”

The first delivery was to Leisa Clarke in Dorchester, who has gone through four rounds of chemotherapy and received a heart and kidney transplant.

Speaking to 7NEWS, her son said, “Two years ago my Mom was going through her heart transplant and we didn’t know if she was going to make it, so for her to be here to see this, it’s wonderful. God is good and she deserves it.”

