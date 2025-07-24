BOSTON (WHDH) - The Joe Andruzzi Foundation hosted their 14th annual Codzilla outing Thursday morning, with 100 cancer patients and their families going for a ride on Boston’s Codzilla speedboat.

“My son here, he’s struggling with a brain tumor, a rare brain tumor […] so it’s kinda like a birthday present and a day out for him for a little while,” said parent Thomas Kearney.

The foundation is co-led by the former New England Patriot and his wife; it provides resources and support to cancer patients and their families.

