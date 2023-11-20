NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi and the Joe Andruzzi Foundation are serving up some support ahead of Thanksgiving.

On Monday, the foundation handed out meal baskets to dozens of cancer patients and their families in North Attleboro.

“We’re giving back here at the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, helping cancer patients through this great holiday called Thanksgiving,” Andruzzi said.

For 15 years, the Andruzzi Foundation has been helping families living with cancer.

In Monday’s event, the foundation distributed more than 70 Thanksgiving meal baskets to families who need them.

The mission hits close to home after Andruzzi’s own battle with cancer in 2007. Though he is now cancer free, Andruzzi said he knows others are still fighting their own battle.

“When you’re battling cancer, you got to choose between putting food on your table or buying your medicine,” Andruzzi said. “We don’t want anybody to choose that. That’s why we step in and try to help them complete both those tasks so they can get better for their loved ones and for themselves.”

The food baskets being given to people in need are a team effort, including food and other items donated from local businesses.

Moving forward, Andruzzi and his wife Jen, who run the Andruzzi Foundation, will be delivering some meals personally.

Speaking on Monday, the Andruzzis said it means so much to see the community come together and help brighten the holidays.

“Everybody joining forces together and coming together, it’s teamwork.” Andruzzi said. “To get more people involved to help us pay it forward and help those in need, it’s truly rewarding.”

Last year, the Joe Andruzzi Foundation helped raise more than $1 million to help families battling cancer.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)