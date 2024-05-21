Related Traffic disruptions expected as Biden visits Boston

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Joe Biden arrived in New Hampshire late Tuesday morning, kicking off a day of events in New England that will take him to Nashua and Boston.

Air Force One touched down at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport near 11 a.m. and was greeted by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Congresswoman Annie Kuster.

He then made his way to a local YMCA facility where he was scheduled to speak to veterans and their families.

“I’ve long said that as a nation, we have one sacred obligation: To equip those we send into harm’s way and care for them when they return,” Biden said in a post on X before his speech. “Today, I’ll travel to New Hampshire to meet with veterans and their families, and speak about how I’m making good on that obligation.”

Biden was expected to mark one million claims filed under the PACT Act, which Biden signed into law in 2022.

More formally titled the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, the law aims to help veterans get benefits after exposure to burn pits or other toxic chemicals during their military service.

The issue is close to Biden’s heart as he has said he believes the brain cancer that killed his son, Beau, came from burn pits in Iraq where Beau served.

After his speech in Nashua, Biden is set to travel to Boston to raise money for his campaign.

Officials did not share Biden’s full fundraising schedule. But police on Monday warned of traffic disruptions due to planned road closures near Logan International Airport, the Back Bay and the Seaport.

The president may also be met with protesters as activists across the country continue to criticize his handling of the war in Gaza.

Biden recently spoke at the commencement at Morehouse College, where some in the crowd protested his remarks. During a previous fundraising visit to Boston in December, groups also protested Biden.

Set to continue fundraising efforts, the Biden campaign is hoping to make up for weak fundraising numbers in April, when he was bested in fundraising by former president and 2024 rival Donald Trump.

Though the Trump raised more money than Biden last month, Biden has still raised more money, overall.

