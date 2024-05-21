BOSTON (WHDH) - President Joe Biden arrived in Boston Tuesday afternoon and left at dusk, finishing a busy day of events that kicked off in New Hampshire Tuesday morning.

Air Force One touched down at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport near 11 a.m. and was met by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Congresswoman Annie Kuster.

Biden then made his way to a local YMCA facility where he was scheduled to speak to veterans and their families.

At the event, Biden marked one million claims filed under the PACT Act, which he signed into law in 2022.

More formally titled the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, the law aims to help veterans get benefits after exposure to burn pits or other toxic chemicals during their military service.

The issue is close to Biden’s heart as he has said he believes the brain cancer that killed his son, Beau, came from burn pits in Iraq where Beau served.

“This is personal to me and my family and to his family and his children and [to] so many of yours,” Biden said. “So [when] I took office, I determined that, come hell or high water, we’re going to protect the heroes and protect our nation.”

After his speech in Nashua, Biden made his way to Boston to raise money for his campaign.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu met Biden at Logan Airport.

Officials did not share Biden’s full fundraising schedule. But police on Monday warned of traffic disruptions due to planned road closures near Logan International Airport, the Back Bay and the Seaport.

The president was also met with protesters as activists across the country continue to criticize his handling of the war in Gaza.

Biden recently spoke at the commencement at Morehouse College, where some in the crowd protested his remarks. During a previous fundraising visit to Boston in December, groups also protested Biden.

Set to continue fundraising efforts, the Biden campaign is hoping to make up for weak fundraising numbers in April, when he was bested in fundraising by former president and 2024 rival Donald Trump.

Though the Trump campaign raised more money than Biden last month, Biden has still raised more money, overall.

While Biden traversed parts of New England, his campaign was already seizing on a Donald Trump for President ad earlier in the day that included hypothetical headlines after a Trump election. One front page shown in the ad included a reference to the “creation of a unified Reich.”

Adolf Hitler referred to Nazi Germany as a Third Reich.

Vice President Kamala Harris responded to the ad on Wednesday, saying “This kind of rhetoric is unsurprising coming from the former president, and it’s appalling.”

Asked to share his reaction while leaving a VFW hall in Merrimack, New Hampshire before his speech in Nashua, Biden responded — “It would take too long.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson said the video in question was not created by the campaign but was reposted by a staffer who did not see the Reich reference.

There was no comment from Trump, himself, who has been in court in New York for his ongoing hush money trial.

The ad has since been taken down.

After a few fundraising stops in Boston, Biden left on Air Force One just before 9 p.m.

