BOSTON (WHDH) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Boston Monday, and his office has shared Biden’s plans for the trip.

Biden will head to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum to deliver a speech on the “Cancer Moonshot,” or the effort to eradicate cancer. Biden’s team chose this location to commemorate the 60th anniversary of JFK’s “Moonshot” speech.

Biden will also give remarks on investments his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This is Biden’s second visit to the Bay State in recent months. He visited Somerset in July to give a speech about investments into clean energy. His wife, Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have also recently visited Massachusetts.

