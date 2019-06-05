Joe Biden visits park named for Martin Richard, tours Boston with Mayor Walsh

BOSTON (WHDH) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the Seaport on Wednesday, where toured a new “climate-ready” park alongside the parents of Martin Richard, the youngest Boston Marathon bombing victim.

Martin’s Park was created in memory of Richard. The 8-year-old died in April 2013 when two homemade pressure-cooker bombs detonated near the finish line of the race.

The Park is slated to open on June 15.

During his visit, the former vice president took a moment to talk about his climate plan.

“We think we will raise with this proposal, we have literally ten million jobs,” Biden said. “Union jobs, jobs you can raise a family on.”

Biden has been facing backlash after claims his campaign plagiarized parts of his climate platform. He has since admitted that his campaign staffers were wrong.

“Look, they made a mistake. They corrected it. They acknowledged it and they let me know about it,” he said. “The outfits that some of the language came from were people who support the plan.”

A swarm of cameras followed Biden and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh as they took an impromptu walk through the Seaport to visit the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial.

Walsh says Biden was impressed with the park, adding that he wanted to visit the memorial because his son Beau was on his mind.

“He wanted to come over here really because of his son,” Walsh said of Biden. “He was thinking about his son.”

Beau Biden died in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer.

