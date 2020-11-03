Joe Biden wins Connecticut, Associated Press projects

The AP declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of Connecticut as soon as polls closed in the state, even though election officials there had yet to release results from Tuesday’s presidential contest.

The news agency did so after results from AP VoteCast and an analysis of early voting statistics confirmed expectations that the state’s longstanding political trend of favoring Democratic presidential candidates will hold.

VoteCast, the AP’s wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, captures voters’ choices and why they made them.

Hillary Clinton won Connecticut by over 13 percentage points in 2016. A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

