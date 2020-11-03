Joe Biden wins Delaware, Associated Press projects

The AP declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of Delaware as soon as polls closed in the state, even though election officials there had yet to release any results from Tuesday’s presidential contest.

The news agency did so after results from AP VoteCast and an analysis of early voting statistics confirmed expectations that the state’s longstanding political trend of favoring Democratic presidential candidates will hold.

VoteCast, the AP’s wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, captures voters’ choices and why they made them.

Biden, who moved to Delaware as a boy and continues to live there, represented the state in the U.S. Senate for more than three decades until he became Barack Obama’s vice president in 2009.

Hillary Clinton won Delaware by over 11 percentage points in 2016. The state hasn’t voted for a Republican presidential candidate since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

