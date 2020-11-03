Joe Biden wins Virginia, Associated Press projects

The AP declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden the winner of Virginia at 7:31 p.m. EST, after results from early returns and an AP survey of the electorate showed the former vice president had beaten President Donald Trump in the state.

While only about 10% of the vote had been counted statewide, completed counts in a representative selection of precincts in communities across Virginia showed Biden comfortably ahead of Trump.

The win would give him the state’s 13 electoral votes. The winner of the electoral college needs 270 votes.

