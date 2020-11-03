Joe Biden wins Washington, Associated Press projects

The AP declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of Washington state as soon as polls closed in the state, even though election officials there had yet to release any results from Tuesday’s presidential contest.

The news agency did so after results from AP VoteCast and an analysis of early voting statistics confirmed expectations that the state’s longstanding political trend in favor of Democratic presidential candidates will hold.

VoteCast, the AP’s wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, captures voters’ choices and why they made them.

It’s no surprise Biden won Washington state. Democrats control the governor’s office, the Legislature and both Senate seats.

Though voters there went for Republican presidential candidates in the 1970s and ’80s, left-leaning politics is woven into the state’s political DNA.

The state’s population-dense Puget Sound region has long been a hotbed of labor activism. Seattle, the state’s largest city, was the site of the first general strike of the 20th century in 1919. And Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s postmaster general, James Farley, once joked in 1936 that there were “forty-seven states in the Union, and the Soviet of Washington.” Hawaii and Alaska were not yet states at the time.

A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won Washington state since Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Trump lost the 2016 vote by 16 percentage points.

