BOSTON (WHDH) - The Celtics have made Joe Mazzulla’s interim role as Head Coach a permanent one, complete with a contract extension as his team continues to lead the Eastern Conference.

Mazzulla, who had been serving as interim Head Coach for the season after taking the place of Ime Udoka, became the team’s 19th head coach in franchise history as part of the deal announced Thursday morning.

Joe Mazzulla is officially the 19th Head Coach in franchise history 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LMcTLS1u0m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 16, 2023

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, a contract extension for the Johnston, Rhode Island native was also part of the arrangement.

Mazzulla previously served as Assistant Coach for the team from 2019 through 2022. He was also recently named the head coach of Team Giannis for the upcoming NBA All-Star game.

The announcement came after the Celtics improved to 42-17, beating the Detroit Pistons 127-109 Wednesday night.

