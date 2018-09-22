Jogger struck, killed by car in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was struck by a car while jogging in Westford Friday night has died, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Route 110 involving a Toyota Highlander and a jogger at about 9 p.m. pronounced the jogger dead on the scene, according to a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was a man in his 40s.

The crash is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Westford Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section

No charges have been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)