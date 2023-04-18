SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - West Newbury native John Cena recently sent a pair of shoes he wore to Wrestlemania back to Massachusetts and the Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, the restaurant announced

The red, black and gold sneakers were released in February after Kowloon teamed up with Sway of blueswaydshoes to make some 100, hand-painted Nike Air Force 1 sneaks inspired by the restaurant.

Kowloon’s owner said the restaurant sent the custom shoes to Cena because they had developed a strong bond over the years. Cena was then seen wearing the shoes at Wrestlemania earlier this month.

Cena signed the pair and sent them to Kowloon along with a picture of himself.

