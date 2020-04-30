John Krasinski planning to host virtual graduation for class of 2020

(CNN) — Actor and Newton native John Krasinski has become the fairy godmother to the class of 2020.

First he served as a DJ for their senior prom and now the actor is going to host a virtual graduation this week on his digital show “Some Good News.”

Krasinski encouraged valedictorians to send him videos of the speeches they were planning to give at commencement.

Graduates of all ages are welcome to participate.

