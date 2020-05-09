John Legend speaks at Berklee’s virtual commencement

BOSTON (WHDH) - While Berklee’s 2020 graduating class wasn’t able to gather together for commencement, speaker John Legend told them they should still feel proud of what they’ve accomplished already and what they’ll create going forward.

“I hope that even though today might not be what you dreamed of, and what we planned for, that you feel pride in the culmination of the work that got you to this point,” Legend said during the college’s virtual commencement Saturday.

More than 1,000 students from 63 countries around the world received degrees in the ceremony, and Legend was one of five people to receive an honorary degree. Legend told students to remember this time of sacrifice as they look to a better future.

“When we look back on this unprecedented time that we remember not the moments we lost but how we rose up together to imagine a better future defined by love, hope, resilience, and a spirit of community,” Legend said. “How we made personal sacrifices for the greater benefit of all.”

