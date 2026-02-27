BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of deceased Boston police officer John O’Keefe has filed an emergency restraining order to keep Karen Read from getting her phones back after police seized them nearly two years ago.

The O’Keefe family is suing Read, O’Keefe’s former girlfriend, for wrongful death. The family says her phones may contain important evidence for their case.

In June 2025, a jury found Read not guilty of second degree murder in the death of O’Keefe, whose body was found on another officer’s lawn in Canton in January 2022. Prosecutors argued Read hit and killed O’Keefe with her SUV, then left him to die in a snowstorm. She was convicted on the lesser charge of operating under the influence.

Read had two Apple iPhones that investigators seized to look for evidence while building their case. She recently appeared in court with her defense team, asking a judge to order the state to return them.

The O’Keefe family said they filed the restraining order so their attorneys can have access to the information on the phones.

