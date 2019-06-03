(WHDH) — Johnsonville is recalling more than 95,000 pounds of ready-to-eat jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage that may be contaminated with hard, green plastic.

The impacted sausages produced and packaged on March 12 and 13 came in 14-ounce film, vacuum packages with a best by date of June 9.

The recalled product, which bears the establishment number of EST. 34224 inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped nationwide and internationally.

The problem was discovered when Johnsonville received a consumer complaint regarding plastic in the sausage, according to the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers are urged to throw out the recalled sausages or return them to the place of purchase.

