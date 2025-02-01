CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Jon Hamm found himself squarely in the hot seat Friday night after being named the 58th Hasty Pudding Man of the Year.

As is tradition, Hamm was honored with a roast by the Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Harvard.

The actor, perhaps most known as the ad-exec in “Mad Men,” was forced to make an impromptu sales pitch on stage.

The unique roast put on by Hasty Pudding Theatricals is steeped in tradition, dating back almost 60 years.

Hamm has been busy with recent roles in blockbuster movies like “Top Gun” and TV hits like “Landman.”

When asked if he ever thought about using a Boston accent in the movie “The Town,” which was shot in Boston, Hamm mentioned that the idea came up.

“Well, in fact, there was a lot of conversation with Ben [Affleck] about that,” said Hamm. “What I ended up learning on “The Town,” is that most of the federal agents are not from Boston… I did have one line where I was making fun of Ben, something about the Star Market, that I think all of you know and can re-watch for yourself. That was supposed to be bad. That’s the story and I’m sticking to it.”

The St. Louis native had nothing but praise after returning to the city.

“Boston will always have a great place in my heart to shoot movies,” said Hamm. “People are super friendly. It’s got a wonderful scene. Everybody shows up, they come to things like this, they go to concerts, they go to speeches and talks and all this stuff. Everybody’s very engaged and proud of their city, and that’s something great. The sports teams, I’ll leave to you guys because we have no history with them at all.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)